Pro-BNP, jamaat lawyers demand exemplary punishment for ex-CJ Khairul

Following the detention of former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque by law-enforcers, a section of pro-BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami affiliated lawyers has demanded his fair trial and exemplary punishment.

Khairul Haque was a highly controversial figure in Bangladesh's judicial history for some of his works, drawing significant criticism for several of his verdicts, including the landmark judgment that annulled the caretaker government system just days before his retirement, the lawyers said.

He was also accused of receiving state relief funds for personal medical treatment while serving as chief justice, administering oaths to two High Court judges, evicting BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia from her cantonment residence, and allegedly abusing power, according to the lawyers.

Critics claimed that Justice Khairul benefited extensively under the Awami League regime and was appointed chief justice by superseding a senior judge of the Appellate Division.

Speaking to reporters at the Supreme Court premises, Advocate Zainul Abedin, president of the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Forum (BJAF), a platform of pro-BNP lawyers, alleged that Justice Khairul had played a central role in undermining democratic institutions, particularly through his "controversial verdict" that abolished the caretaker government system.

He demanded trial of Khairul Haque before "the court of public".

BNP leader and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon alleged that Justice Khairul had received Tk 39,00,000 from the prime minister's relief fund in the name of treatment, something, he claimed, no other judge had done.

He also accused Khairul of signing the full text of the Appellate Division's verdict scrapping the caretaker government system 16 months after his retirement, calling it "a fraud upon the judiciary and democracy".

BJAF Secretary General Barrister Kayser Kamal said, "Khairul Haque should be tried in such a manner that a person like him is not born in the country."

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir, a pro-Jamaat lawyer, told The Daily Star that the former chief justice had committed "fraud upon the judicial process".

"He changed the short order of the 13th Amendment judgment and thereby violated the code of conduct of the judges of the Supreme Court. He also violated the oath of the judges incorporated in the Constitution. He should be suitably punished," he said.

"If in the short order it was stated that the next two general elections may be held under the caretaker government, then removing that portion from the long judgment constitutes judicial misconduct," Advocate Shishir added.

Justice Khairul was sworn in as the 19th chief justice of Bangladesh on September 30, 2010, and retired on May 17, 2011, upon reaching the age of 67.

In the final years of the Awami League government, he served as chairman of the Law Commission.

Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5 last year amid a mass uprising, he resigned from the Law Commission on August 13 and subsequently disappeared.