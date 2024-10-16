Pro-AL lawyers stage demo on court premises

Demand release of party members; Razzaque, Faruk remanded

A group of pro-Awami League lawyers yesterday demonstrated in front of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, demanding release of their party leaders and activists.

Kotwali police detained two AL activists from the spot in this connection.

Witnesses said around 30 to 35 people, mostly pro-AL lawyers, demonstrated on the CMM Court premises around 3:15pm while AL presidium member Mohammad Faruk Khan, also former minister of civil aviation and tourism, was being taken to the court lockup after a remand hearing.

Rab arrested him from his cantonment residence yesterday in a case filed over the killing of BNP activist Mokbul in Dhaka's Paltan area on December 7, 2022.

Faruk was placed on a two-day remand.

Speaking about the demonstrations, Enamul Hassan, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said, "We detained two people -- Nahid and Bachchu -- from the court premises... Of them, Nahid is a relative of Awami League presidium member Abdur Razzaque, while Bachchu is a local Jubo League leader."

"The arrestees will be produced before the court tomorrow [today]," he said.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court yesterday placed former agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque on a two-day remand.

Razzaque was remanded in a case filed over the death of a trader, Abdul Wadud, in Dhaka's New Market area during the quota reform protests on July 19.

Police arrested Razzaque from Eskaton area on Monday evening.