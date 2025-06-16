Prisons department launches 16191 hotline for inmate and service info

Bangladesh
The Department of Prisons has introduced a dedicated hotline – 16191 to improve access to information and services related to inmates and prison administration.

In an official notification, the assistant inspector general (development & media) of the department, Jannat-Ul Forhad, said that the hotline has been launched to ensure better communication and transparency regarding prison affairs.

The service will provide immediate responses to queries concerning inmate visitation, prisoner location, punishment details, and communication with prison authorities, among other matters, it said.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency and improving the quality of public service delivery within the prison system, the notification added.

