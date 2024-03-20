Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM

Prisoner found dead

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM

A prisoner has been found dead at Chattogram Central Jail.

Ibrahim Newaz, 30, was found hanging from ceiling in the food storage room around 7:40pm yesterday, said Atanu Chawkrabarty, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

Atanu said the inmate was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The body has been kept at CMCH morgue for autopsy.

"No case has been lodged in this connection yet," Atanu added.

Prison officials could not be reached for their comments.

