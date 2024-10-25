Prisoner ‘dies by suicide’ in Brahmanbaria jail

An under trial prisoner "died by suicide" by hanging from a toilet window in Brahmanbaria district jail last night.

The deceased was Md Jewel, 34, son of Abu Chand Mia of Chor-Chartola village in Ashuganj upazila.

He was accused in a case filed over killing his wife in 2020, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

Jewel had been in the prison since 2020 after a district court sent him to jail, the jail sources said.

Ikramul Haque Nahid, acting Jail Super of Brahmanbaria district jail, said Jewel was found hanging from the toilet window last night.

He was first taken to the jail hospital and later shifted to Brahmanbaria General Hospital where doctor declared him dead, said Nahid.

Later, the body was handed over to the family members after autopsy.

Meanwhile, a jail guard named Ripon Barua has been suspended on charge of neglecting his duty in this regard, the jail sources said.