A prisoner died at the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj yesterday morning after falling ill.

The deceased is Mamunur Rashid, 46.

According to prison authorities, Mamunur was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's emergency department at 9:30am. Upon arrival, the doctors declared him dead.

The body was kept at DMCH morgue for an autopsy, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.