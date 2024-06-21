Prioritising pre-paid meters to address ‘ghost bills’

Says Nasrul Hamid

The government has taken various steps to ensure around 4.71 crore customers of six electricity distribution companies are billed accurately, said State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid yesterday.

The ministry has priortitised installation of pre-paid and smart meters in this regard, he added.

He was responding to concerns regarding "ghost or abnormal" electricity bills in parliament.

"Investigations into specific complaints of ghost bills are conducted promptly, with administrative actions taken accordingly," the minister said in response to queries raised by Noakhali-3 MP Mamunur Rashid Kiran.

Regarding the electricity sector subsidy for the 2023-24 fiscal year, Nasrul said Tk 31,833 crore of the Tk 35,000 crore allocation has already been distributed.

He said dynamic pricing based on international fuel markets eliminates the need for additional subsidies in fuel pricing.

Responding to inquiries from Independent MP Mohammad Hushamuddin Chowdhury, Hamid said load shedding occasionally occur at rural areas due to supply-demand imbalances and necessary maintenance shutdowns.

In response to a separate question, he said electricity lines are disconnected following rules in cases of illegal connections and outstanding dues