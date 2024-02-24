Prioritise treatment for the poor, president tells doctors

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked physicians, nurses and other concerned to treat the poor with priority.

"Priority should be given on providing medical services to the poor . . . And it must have to be ensured that they (poor) are not deprived of treatment or neglected in want of money," he said at the "Fourth International Scientific Conference-2024" held at a city hotel.

Bangladesh Cardiovascular Research Foundation and Interventional Academy of USA organised the conference.

The head of the state also asked them to be vigilant against illegal hospital, clinics and fake doctors.

"Providing quality medical services to the country's vast population is a challenge. But, the government already took steps in this regard... Treat patients with kindness and provide utmost care to protect patient's dignity and privacy," he told the doctors.

The president also lauded infusing dynamism into medical education, treatment, service and research activities and improving medical management.

He called upon the government, private sectors and physicians to come forward to ensure further development of the country's overall health system as well.

The president categorically said doctors and nurses will have to be more sincere in providing medical care to a large population.

He called the medical profession as noble saying some fake doctors and health institutions hit headlines and bring bad name for the medical community.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's trust in the doctors of Bangladesh, the president said Bangladesh has many world-class doctors who can be relied upon.

In this context, he highlighted the success of free Covid-19 vaccination programme in Bangladesh which created a role model in the world and thanked everyone concerned for that.

Highly appreciating the initiative of such international conference, he said the participation and view-exchange-meeting of national and foreign eminent physicians would help enrich professional skills and experience of especially young doctors.

He underscored the need for raising awareness to prevent heart disease, cancer, AIDS and other fatal diseases.

Referring to the government's constant efforts to ensure universal healthcare at people's doorsteps, he said the government aims to create a welfare society and state by ensuring a pollution-free, environment-friendly healthy living for every citizen.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took the groundbreaking step for expanding health care at the grassroots to bring medical services to the doorsteps of the common people in the war-torn country immediately after independence, he added.

"You (doctors) have to play an effective role in building the 'Sonar Bangla' envisioned by the Father of the Nation through the implementation of "Vision-2041" in the health sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Shahabuddin said.

In order to ensure modern health care, he said the government has taken various steps, including establishing new hospitals and nursing institutes resulting in tremendous progress in health sector.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen, Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) President Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Vice Chancellor (VC) Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Prof. Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Course Chairman of Interventional Academy, USA, Rajesh M Deve, Prime Minister's personal physician Prof ABM Abdullah and President of Bangladesh Cardiovascular Research Foundation Prof SM Mustafa Zaman, among others, spoke.