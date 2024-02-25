Prioritise treatment of the poor

President tells doctors

President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday asked physicians, nurses and others concerned to treat the poor with priority.

He was speaking at "Fourth International Scientific Conference" held at a city hotel.

Bangladesh Cardiovascular Research Foundation and Interventional Academy of USA organised itthe conference.

The head of the state said, "Providing quality medical services to the country's vast population is a challenge. But, the government already took steps in this regard ... Treat patients with kindness and provide utmost care to protect patient's dignity and privacy."

He called upon the government, private sectors and physicians to come forward to ensure further development of the country's overall health system as well.

The president categorically said doctors and nurses will have to be more sincere in providing medical care to a large population.