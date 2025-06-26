Prioritise pre-disaster cash aid in flood-prone areas

Speakers say this will help reduce losses and damages

Speakers at a roundtable, titled “Shock Responsive Social Protection and Anticipatory Action”, at The Daily Star Centre yesterday. Photo: Star

It is crucial to identify the actual beneficiaries for pre-disaster cash support to reduce the loss and damage from natural calamities like floods, said speakers at a roundtable yesterday.

They also called for changes to key government policy instruments to expand the scope of pre-disaster relief initiatives based on forecast warnings.

The roundtable, titled "Shock Responsive Social Protection and Anticipatory Action", was organised by CARE, Concern Worldwide, Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for Africa and Asia (RIMES), Eco-Social Development Organization (ESDO), Friends in Village Development Bangladesh (FIVDB), Peoples Oriented Program Implementation (POPI), and the SKS Foundation, along with The Daily Star.

It was held at The Daily Star Centre in the capital.

At the event, discussants shared findings from a pilot project titled "Scaling-up Forecast-based Action and Learning in Bangladesh (SUFAL II)," which showed that timely pre-disaster cash support helped households in some flood-prone districts last year protect valuable assets like livestock, poultry, and agricultural infrastructure.

Kaiser Rejve, director of humanitarian and resilient futures programme at CARE Bangladesh, said the main objective of SUFAL was to help people in flood-prone areas prepare ahead of disasters to reduce losses and damages.

However, he noted that there are certain challenges in the government's policy guidelines when implementing such anticipatory action.

In his presentation, Fazley Elahi Mahmud, a consultant on social protection, poverty reduction, and livelihood development, said the SUFAL project was based on forecasts from the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.

He pointed out that while the government has at least five relevant social safety net schemes, the Gratuitous Relief (GR) scheme under the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry is best suited for pre-disaster cash support.

He recommended amending the Humanitarian Assistance Programme Implementation Guidelines (2012-2013), which currently state that "humanitarian aid will be provided 'during and immediately after' a disaster," and restrict GR cash assistance to only "post-disaster" situations.

AKM Shahriar, project field coordinator specialist at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Bangladesh, emphasised the importance of setting proper criteria to identify actual beneficiaries for anticipatory cash support.

Speaking as the chief guest, Sanzida Yesmin, deputy secretary of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, said the approval of upazila nirbahi officers is required for selecting beneficiaries under different social safety net schemes, and their role will be crucial in anticipatory relief support as well.

Netai Chandra Dey Sarker, director (monitoring and information management) at the Department of Disaster Management, said early warning is essential for the success of anticipatory action.

He said while Bangladesh has made progress in reducing loss and damage from seasonal floods and cyclones, more improvement is needed in addressing disasters like flash floods and lightning strikes.

Rahat Ara Sirajum Monir, a manager at World Vision Bangladesh, and Kazi Rabeya, a programme analyst at UN Women Bangladesh, also spoke at the event.

The roundtable was moderated by Tanjim Ferdous, in-charge of NGOs and foreign missions at The Daily Star.