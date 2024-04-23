Prioritise migrant workers’ protection

HRW urges Dhaka to raise the issue with Qatar emir

Human Rights Watch has called for Bangladesh and Nepal to prioritise labour protections for migrant workers as core talking points with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, during his visits to both countries.

Al-Thani arrived in Bangladesh yesterday afternoon from the Philippines and will leave for Nepal on April 24.

Both Bangladesh and Nepal are major sources for Qatar's migrant workforce, which makes up 88 percent of the country's population. Migrant workers from Bangladesh and Nepal have been indispensable to Qatar's economy, particularly in the preparation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

There are some 4,00,000 Bangladeshis -- the second highest expatriate community after Indians -- in Qatar.

"It is important for Qatar, Bangladesh, and Nepal to go beyond diplomatic pleasantries and publicly commit to enforceable protections that address the serious abuses that migrant workers continue to face," said Michael Page, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at HRW, in a statement.

"The Emir should not just meet heads of state, but also visit dialysis centres filled with returnee migrant workers from Qatar and speak with the families of workers who died [in Qatar] to see the grave consequences of inadequate labour protections," the statement added.

Qatar-based jobs have enabled migrant workers to send remittance back home to their families, but many workers leave Qatar worse off. They experience abuses including wage theft, contract violations, and chronic illness linked to unsafe working conditions. Some are deported for demanding their contractually owed wages.

"There have been thousands of unexplained deaths of young, healthy migrant workers in Qatar. In many cases grieving family members receive neither an explanation nor compensation from employers or Qatari authorities," HRW said.

A 2020 survey found that the average recruitment costs for Bangladeshis going to work in Qatar was about US $3,863, equivalent to 18 months of earnings in Qatar.

Workers take out informal loans at exorbitant interest rates to pay the fees. Qatar's failure to safeguard worker rights and inadequate compensation mechanisms means that the responsibility is shifted to the origin countries' governments, the HRW said.

Authorities have introduced labour reforms, but HRW has shown that they came too late. They have not abolished the abusive kafala (labour sponsorship) system that enables these abuses, HRW added.

Qatari authorities have claimed these reforms were not about the World Cup alone. Yet, post-World Cup, many workers were stranded in Qatar in difficult conditions.

The labour agreements that are anticipated to be updated and signed during the Emir's visits should incorporate concrete provisions to address these issues, and the agreements themselves need to be made publicly available, HRW said.

"Public commitments by the Emir to enforceable worker protections, including compensation to workers who faced serious abuses and families of the deceased, would be the best way to mark his trips to the homes of millions of current and former workers who helped transform Qatar," Page said.