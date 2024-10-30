Prioritise disability issues in media

Speakers tell event

To ensure positive and year-round representation of disability issues, more sensitive policies need to be developed and implemented urgently within the media, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

They stated that the focus on political and routine topics in media business structures often overshadows social issues.

This causes the coverage of disability issues to primarily be event-driven and centred around specific days, rather than becoming a regular topic of discussion, they added.

While some media outlets have taken steps in this area, the speakers expressed that the disability issues still do not receive adequate attention in media.

These remarks were made during the discussion titled "Disability Equality in the Media," organised by SoMaSHTe, with the support of Unesco at a city hotel.

Noore Jannat Proma, communication and information sector lead at the Unesco Dhaka Office, stressed the importance of strongly including disability in media frameworks.

"Disability is often perceived negatively; despite some visible efforts, the desired level of sensitivity is still lacking in both the media and corporate sectors. Identifying existing gaps and taking action for progress is essential."

The speakers also pointed out that the absence of a robust information system complicates accurate reporting on these crucial topics.

To improve positive representations of disability issues in the media, they recommended increasing sensitivity, formulating and implementing effective policies, and building capacity to handle disability-related content with greater awareness.

Speakers also recommended creating disability-friendly infrastructure, providing necessary support for hiring people with disabilities in the media, producing content on disability topics, fostering sensitivity among policymakers in the media industry, and adopting technical measures to ensure that people with disabilities can access and engage with media content.

The discussion was moderated by Mir Masruruzzaman, executive director of SoMaSHTe.

Partha Shankar Saha, assistant news editor at Prothom Alo; Kamrun Nahar, joint news editor at Views Bangladesh; Rita Bhowmik, senior reporter at Kalbela; Swapna Chakraborty, staff reporter at Janakantha; Atika Rahman, senior reporter at RTV; Tania Rahman, senior reporter at Ekattor TV; and Nilima Jahan, staff reporter at The Daily Star; were present among others.