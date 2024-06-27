Principal secy’s tenure extended

The government yesterday extended the contract of Tofazzel Hossain Miah, the principal secretary to the prime minister, by another year.

The contractual appointment will be effective from July 5, according to a gazette of the ministry of public administration.

The government appointed Miah on a year's contract when he retired on July 4 last year. The contract expires on July 4 this year.

The government also extended the tenure of service of ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of road transport and highways division, for another year.

Nuri has been reappointed on a contractual basis in continuation of his previous contract with the government and under the same conditions from July 1 or the day of his joining the office, according to a public administration order yesterday.

In another notification, additional secretary Gautam Chandra Pal was appointed the chairman of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority. Pal is currently serving as the personal secretary to Obaidul Quader, the minister of road transport and bridges.