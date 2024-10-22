Prime mover workers' strike postponed, container movement at Ctg port resumes

Prime mover drivers and helpers today postponed until Thursday the strike that halted transportation of export and import containers to and from Chattogram port for the second consecutive day.

The latest development came after a tri-party meeting held by senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) ended this afternoon, our staff correspondent reports.

However, the transportation of export and import containers between the port and private ICDs resumed after the meeting ended at 4:00pm, said sources.

Md Selim Khan, president of Chattogram District Prime Mover Trailer, Concrete Mixer, Flatbed, Dump Truck Workers Union, said, "We are not withdrawing strike rather we are postponing our programme until Thursday morning. Another meeting of the three parties will be held at the office of Chittagong Port Authority chairman to discuss our demands."

"In that meeting, we will try to find out a lawful solution to the issues like issuance of appointment letters, identity cards and other demands," he said, hoping their demands would be met.

He added they will enforce strike again if the Thursday meeting could not find any solution.

CPA Member (Harbour and Marine) Commodore M Fazlar Rahman called the meeting at his office around 11:30am. Representatives of prime mover owners, workers' associations and Department of Labour attended the meeting.

The prime mover workers enforced the 48-hour strike since 6:00am yesterday suspending container transportation to and from the port.