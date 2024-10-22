Prime mover drivers’ strike enters second day, disrupts container movement at Ctg port

The prime mover drivers and helpers have been continuing their strike, halting transportation of export and import containers to and from Chattogram port for the second consecutive day today.

Chattogram District Prime Mover Trailer, Concrete Mixer, Flatbed, Dump Truck Workers Union, enforced the 48-hour strike at 6:00am yesterday demanding the issuance of appointment letters and identity cards, as well as the implementation of proper work hours and a minimum wage.

Due to the strike, a Colombo-bound container vessel, HR Aarai, was forced to postpone its departure at noon today.

Several export containers could not be delivered to the port from private depots for loading onto the ship, according to port sources.

Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary general of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), confirmed that no containers have been transported between the port and the 20 private inland container depots (ICDs) since the strike began.

However, the movement of bulk cargo to and from the port remains unaffected, as other vehicles continue to operate, reports our staff correspondent from Chattogram.

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Faruk said that container handling at the port jetties was ongoing smoothly despite the strike.

The port officials have invited union leaders for a meeting to discuss the issue, he added.