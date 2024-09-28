Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Sep 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 02:42 AM

Bangladesh

Primary teachers demand promotions

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Sep 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 02:42 AM

The Primary Teacher Coordination Council has demanded the elevation of primary assistant teachers to the 10th grade and departmental promotions to address discrimination.

Speakers highlighted these issues during a press conference held at Jatiya Press Club yesterday, according to a press release.

In a written statement, Shahinur Akhtar, president of the National Primary Assistant Teachers Foundation, noted that the last national pay scale was announced in 2015, during which primary teachers continued to face discrimination.

Over the past decade, rising living costs have left primary teachers struggling to cope with market prices. Promises of salary increases made during the tenure of previous authoritarian governments have yet to be realised.

Shahinur said promotions to head teacher positions, which have been stalled since 2009, have yet to see any progress. Many primary teachers are retiring in the same position they joined.

