Primary schools reopen after 28 days

Classes at all primary schools across the country resumed yesterday after a 28-day closure due to the quota reform movement, which was followed by widespread violence.

All government primary schools under eight city corporation areas of the country were declared closed for an indefinite period on July 17 amid tension over students' quota reform movement.

After nearly a month of closure, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued an order on Tuesday to resume academic activities. The directive instructed all government primary schools under the ministry, primary schools operated by the Children's Welfare Trust, and learning centres run by the Bureau of Non-Formal Education, to take necessary measures to fully resume classroom activities.

However, despite an earlier announcement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on August 6 about the reopening of all educational institutions, student attendance remained low.