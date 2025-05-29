Primary school teachers call off strike

Set June 25 deadline for govt to address three demands

Assistant teachers at government primary schools across the country today suspended their indefinite full-day work abstention. They declared that they would resume classes on Sunday after a four-day disruption of academic activities.

The decision was announced following a meeting between leaders of the Assistant Teachers' Unity Council, and Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder at the Secretariat in the afternoon.

The meeting began around 3:00pm and ended in the evening, with the announcement made around 6:30pm.

In a statement, the unity council said the strike has been suspended until June 25. If their demands are not addressed by then, they warned of launching tougher programmes.

During the meeting, ministry officials presented their position on all three of the teachers' demands and requested the protest be called off. The teachers, in response, said they would suspend the programme temporarily to allow time for the ministry to implement the necessary steps.

The three-point demand includes appointing assistant teachers at the 11th grade instead of the proposed 12th, removing complications in securing higher grades after 10 and 16 years of service, and ensuring 100 percent promotion to head teacher positions through a faster and more transparent process.

The movement gathered momentum after the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education moved to implement recommendations made by an advisory committee formed in October last year. The committee, led by BRAC University Emeritus Professor Manzoor Ahmed, recommended abolishing the assistant teacher post, introducing a new entry-level position at grade 12, and placing head teachers in grade 10 through promotion.

The teachers rejected these proposals, insisting that the 11th grade must be the entry point to reflect their qualifications and responsibilities.

Before the indefinite strike began on May 26, the teachers had observed phased work abstentions for one hour every day from May 5 to 15, two hours from May 16 to 20, and half-day from May 21 to 25.

With nearly 3.84 lakh teachers in 65,567 government primary schools, the suspension of the strike is expected to restore normal classroom activities for over one crore students.