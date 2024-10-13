Primary registration for Hajj must be completed by Oct 23

The Religious affairs ministry today advised prospective Hajj pilgrims to complete primary registration for next year's Hajj by October 23.

The Hajj division of the ministry issued a notice in this regard.

The notice highlights that, as per the roadmap outlined by the Saudi government, the process for allocating tents at Mina and Arafat and signing contracts with service companies will begin on October 23.

The notice said tent allocation will be conducted on a "first come, first served" basis. Failure to complete registration by the deadline will result in pilgrims being unable to secure tents in preferred zones at Mina and Arafat.

Pilgrims who face delays in tent allocation or service contracts may be placed far from Jamaraat, in mountainous regions or the "New Mina" area, which would require them to walk long distances under harsh sun and heat, creating additional difficulties, the notice warns.

For this reason, in the interest of ensuring a smooth Hajj management process, the ministry requested prospective pilgrims to complete their primary registration by depositing three lakh taka in the bank by October 23.