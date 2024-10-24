Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 24, 2024 10:30 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 10:33 AM

Bangladesh

Primary registration for Hajj to continue till Nov 30

Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 24, 2024 10:30 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 10:33 AM
Photo: Collected

The primary registration for next year's Hajj will continue till November 30.

The Hajj-1 branch of Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a special notification yesterday.

As per the notification issued on August 25, pre-registered individuals wishing to go for Hajj have been requested to deposit Tk 3 lakh in the bank by November 30 and do the primary registration.

Pre-registration and primary registration can be done simultaneously during the period, the notice added.

