Primary reg for hajj till November 30

The primary registration for next year's hajj will continue till November 30, according to a special notification issued by The Hajj-1 branch of Ministry of Religious Affairs yesterday.

Previously, according to a notification issued on October 13, pre-registered individuals wishing to go for hajj were requested to deposit Tk 3 lakh in the bank by October 23 and complete the primary registration.

Now, the deadline will be November 30.

Pre-registration and primary registration can be completed simultaneously during the period.

Meanwhile, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday said no one will be allowed to perform hajj with the government finance this year.

"Those involved in hajj management will go (with the government finance)," she told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy.