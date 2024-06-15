Prices of food items come down in St Martin's Island

The prices of food items have dropped in St Martin's Island hours after a tourist ship ferried food and other daily essentials to the island during the early hours of today.

Cox's Bazar district administration has sent food and other daily commodities for about one month to St Martin's Island through tourist ship Baro Awlia to ease the ongoing food crisis on the island due to the conflict in Myanmar.

The price of the food essentials has reduced after the ship reached around 12:00am, Mujibor Rahman, chairman of St Martin Island said today.

"We are now distributing the rice of the government food assistance programme among the marginalised people. Businessmen also brought huge quantities of food items and other essentials that would last around a month. The current food crisis has been resisted by this food supply," he added.

However, people of the islander are anxious as their movement has been restricted within the island as the water transportation service remains suspended for 10 days, he added.

If any medical emergencies arise, initiatives would be taken by the administration, the chairman said.

Over the last few days, several trawlers and speedboats had been fired upon from across the border when those reached the eastuary of Naf River.

St Martin's, which can only be accessed by boats thought the Naf river, has not had regular supplies sent to it since June 6.

Yamin Hossain, additional district magistrate, said the dwellers of St Martin would not face any scarcity of food as they get food supply for next one month.

Special measures will be taken if any medical emergencies arise, he added.

Meanwhile no sound of explosion from Myanmar side was heard from Friday early morning.