Prices of essentials surge in flood-hit areas

Prices of essentials, including dry food and drinking water, have soared in the flood-affected districts.

The hike in price comes as traders have resorted to take advantage of the rise in demand for these items as relief materials for millions of people stranded in 11 districts hit by flash flood, including Feni, Lakshmipur, Cumilla, and Noakhali.

In response to the crisis, numerous organisations, university students, private institutions, and individuals have launched relief efforts to assist the flood victims, which saw a surge in demand for items such as flattened rice (chira), puffed rice (muri), jaggery, biscuits, candles, matches, oral saline, bottled water, and life jackets, over the past three days.

In a statement issued today, the Consumers Association of Bangladesh in Chattogram expressed concern over the price hike of essentials including dry food and drinking water, candles, alongside escalating costs of boat fares and public transportation.

CAB urged traders to uphold ethical practices, prioritise helping flood victims instead of capitalising on the disaster, and requested the business community, corporate houses, and affluent individuals to support relief efforts by adhering to business ethics and social responsibility.