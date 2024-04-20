Preventing dengue: DNCC to launch month-long campaign

The Dhaka North City Corporation is gearing up to launch a comprehensive month-long campaign aimed at preventing dengue outbreak.

Starting from April 22, the initiative will target all 54 wards under the DNCC.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam highlighted the urgency of this campaign, especially with the impending breeding season of Aedes mosquitoes, the primary vector for dengue transmission.

Mayor Atiqul also offered cash rewards to residents in exchange for items that serve as breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, including discarded polythene bags and packets, green coconut shells, and other objects.

Residents can exchange these items for cash at their respective ward councillor's office. The ward councillors have been instructed to purchase these wastes at set prices, which will facilitate a streamlined process for residents.