Preventing Arson: No fuel in takeaway containers

DMP asks petrol pumps in capital

Dhaka Metropolitan Police yesterday directed all petrol pumps not to sell any fuel in takeaway containers or bottles without taking permission from the OC of the local police station.

The directive was given to prevent arson attacks on vehicles during the ongoing blockade by BNP-Jamaat.

Petrol pump authorities were also instructed to write down the buyer's name in the registers.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, said, "We directed the petrol pump owners to stop fuel sale in takeaway containers completely."

Fuel to run generators in homes, factories, institutions, or for construction work can be purchased, he said, adding, "But the [local] police will give the security clearance after visiting the homes or factories the fuel is being used for."

Further instructions have been given to authorities of petrol pumps and CNG stations to strengthen security systems and prevent all kinds of vandalism and arson.

Habibur said the deputy commissioners of every division and officers in charge of all police stations were also instructed to coordinate with petrol pump and CNG station owners in their respective jurisdictions to take adequate security measures.

The authorities of petrol pumps and CNG stations were also asked to ensure round-the-clock security through adequate manpower and installation of CCTV and DVRS in safe places and with night-recording capabilities.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, Mashiur Rhamn, OC of Rampur Police Station, said he had received the information from the DMP commissioner.

"We've taken necessary measures as per the instructions."