Prevent misuse of power, president tells judges

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged all judges to closely monitor every sphere of society so that no one can misuse power.

"Power and responsibility are coined together. Power must be exercised to perform duties. Again, showing responsibility is a must in exercising power," he said.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference on South Asian Constitutional Courts in the Twenty-First Century: Lessons from Bangladesh and India at the inner courtyard of Bangladesh Supreme Court in Dhaka.

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud spoke at the session as the guest of honour while Chief Justice of Bangladesh Obaidul Hasan presided over the programme.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, Attorney General Abu Mohammed Amin Uddin, and President of Momtaj Uddin Fakir also spoke at the event.