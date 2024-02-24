Bangladesh
Prevent misuse of power

President tells judges
UNB, Dhaka
President Mohammmed Shahabuddin. File photo

President Mohammed Shaha-buddin yesterday urged all judges to closely monitor and prevent any misuse of power.

"Power and responsibility are coined together. Power must be exercised to perform duties. Again, showing responsibility is a must in exercising power," he said.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference on South Asian Constitutional Courts in the Twenty- First Century: Lessons from Bangladesh and India at the inner courtyard of Supreme Court in Dhaka.

Chief justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud spoke at the session as the guest of honour, while Chief Justice of Bangladesh Obaidul Hasan presided over the programme.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, Attorney General Abu Mohammed Amin Uddin, President of Momtaj Uddin Fakir also spoke at the event.

