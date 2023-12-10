Press freedom vital for democracy

Speakers tell TIB event marking Anti-Corruption Day

Democracy and freedom of speech complement each other and to make development meaningful democracy has to be ensured, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They also said freedom of the press is imperative for democracy. They made the remarks at a discussion titled "Media, Freedom of Expression and Investigative Journalism: A Perspective on Bangladesh", organised by Transparency International Bangladesh at its Dhanmondi office marking International Anti-Corruption Day.

Speaking at the event, rights activist Sultana Kamal said the culture of impunity and growing lack of accountability are posing an alarming threat to the freedom of speech and expression.

Sultana, also chairperson of TIB's trustee board, said currently a large number of people are imprisoned without any trials, although there is no space left in jail.

Despite the challenges, she urged journalists to remain honest and united to uphold their rights. "We cannot give up," she added.

A country can never become developed and prosperous by suppressing dissenting opinions. — Iftekharuzzaman TIB executive director

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said a country can never become developed and prosperous by suppressing dissenting opinions.

"Democracy or development, which comes first? We are caught in a question between these two. But actually, they complement each other," he said.

"If you want any meaningful development for the sake of people, then you have to ensure democracy," he said. "Only by ensuring press freedom, freedom of expression, speech, and thoughts of people can one make development meaningful," he added.

At the event, three journalists and a television programme were conferred awards for winning the TIB's "Anti-Corruption Investigative Journalism Award-2023".

They were: Shariful Islam, chief reporter of Ekushey Patrika (local newspaper/online category); Zahid Hasan Shakil, Savar correspondent of Daily Kaler Kantho (national newspaper category); Hasan Misbah, senior reporter of Independent Television (electronic media- report category); and Independent TV's programme "Talaash" (electronic media- documentary category).

Iftekharuzzaman handed over crests and certificates among the winners.

TIB introduced the awards in 1999.