Press freedom, CSOs vital for healthy democracy

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lily Nichols yesterday discussed the importance of media freedom, civil society and alternative voices in a healthy democracy during her meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

A statement of the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka said the two had a productive first discussion about the two countries' multifaceted and longstanding relationship.

"With strong people to people ties, a growing commercial relationship and an evolving development program, there are many areas for potential collaboration, benefiting the citizens of both our countries."

After the meeting, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters that they discussed how to make democracy healthy.

Nichols also spoke about upholding human rights in Bangladesh.

Hasan Mahmud said human rights is an issue everywhere, be it in America, Europe and even Canada. "But we value the opinion of our friendly countries," he said.

He also discussed on extraditing convicted killer of Bangabandhu Nur Chowdhury.

In response, the Canadian envoy said it is a legal issue, yet she would convey Bangladesh's request to Canada. The minister also held a meeting with Danish Ambassador Christian Brix Møller.

Hasan Mahmud said they discussed on how to increase Danish investment in Bangladesh.

When the minister was asked about Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus' recent statement that the case against him was filed by the government, not the workers, he said he would like to say with full respect to Prof Yunus that the statement was not right.

The workers filed the case against him as they did not get their due payment, he added.