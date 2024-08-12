Press Club revokes memberships of Farida, Shyamal

Hafiz, Ayub new president, general secretary

Jatiya Press Club yesterday revoked memberships of its former president Farida Yasmin, former general secretary Shyamal Dutta and managing committee member Shahnaj Siddiqui Soma.

Simultaneously, the club picked up its Senior Vice President Hasan Hafiz as the new president and joint secretary Md Ayub Bhuiyan as general secretary.

The decisions were taken unanimously during a meeting of the club's managing committee following demand from the anti-discrimination student movement coordinators, the club said in a notice signed by Hasan and Ayub.

The decision to revoke the their memberships was taken as per clause 13 (b) and clause 34 while the next president and general secretary were chosen as per clause 14 b (1), (3) and (4) of the club constitution, said the notice.

Shahnaj Siddiqui confirmed that they received the notice.

She also said a press statement will be issued by the former president and general secretary.

The Daily Star could not contact Hasan Hafiz and Ayub Bhuiyan for their comments.