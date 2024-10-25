President’s fate: Decision only after political consensus

Govt starts talking to parties, says there’d ‘neither be delay nor haste’

The government is considering the demand for President Mohammed Shahabuddin's removal, and it would make a decision only after the political parties reach a consensus.

It has already initiated discussions with the parties to determine the president's fate, several advisers said following an advisory council meeting, presided over by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at his office yesterday morning.

"The president's issue was discussed at the meeting," an adviser told this newspaper.

Briefing reporters last night, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said the demand for the president's resignation was getting stronger.

She added that some political parties have voiced concern that the resignation may lead to a constitutional crisis.

"Then one or two senior political leaders said there would be no constitutional crisis.

"It's now a people's demand … We're hopeful we'll be able to reach a decision on the basis of a consensus amongst the political parties," she told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy.

"Since the demand [for the president's resignation] has come from the people, and our government is the result of a mass uprising, will it be possible to accept every aspect of the constitution literally?" — Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan

"Political parties should make their stances clear … ."

Asked about how long it would take to reach a consensus, Rizwana said it depended on the parties.

"What kind of conversations do we have with them? What are the fears of the political parties? Are they realistic at all? It can't be said that we're in a hurry, but at the same time, we don't have any scope for delaying things."

She said no one wants to be in uncertainty over the matter for a long time.

The adviser further said the government sees the issue as a political one, not a "legal and constitutional" one.

About the process of the president's resignation, she said, "At the moment, we're talking about how we'll deal with the demand for the president's resignation … Since the demand has come from the people, and our government is the result of a mass uprising, will it be possible to accept every aspect of the constitution literally?"

The demand for the president's removal cropped up after daily Manab Zamin's political magazine "Janatar Chokh" on Sunday published an article where the president said he heard Sheikh Hasina had resigned as the prime minister, but he did not have any documentary evidence.

"I tried [to collect the resignation letter] many times but failed. Maybe she did not have the time," he was quoted as saying.

The next day, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the president lied, and it was akin to misconduct. He questioned the president's mental capacity to serve.

Later, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement demanded the removal of the president.

On Tuesday, several hundred protesters, under the banners of Raktim July 2024 and Shadhinota-Sharbobhoumotto Rokkha Committee, attempted to break through the security barriers in front of the Bangabhaban.

After a meeting between a BNP delegation and Prof Yunus on Wednesday, the party said a vacancy in the president's post at this moment would create a constitutional vacuum, which "the nation does not want".

Meanwhile, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee at a press briefing yesterday evening called for national unity for the scrapping of the 1972 constitution and the removal of the president.

POSSIBLE BAN ON AL?

Replying to a question about banning the Awami League, Rizwana said there were no discussions in this regard at yesterday's meeting.

"The language of the movement and our language should not be the same."

At the briefing, Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser, said, "We've received proposals from political parties [on banning the AL]. The government is considering it like any other issue.

"It's about dialogue. It's about the consensus of the political parties. The government will decide on the matter after discussions with all the parties."

BAN ON BCL

Rizwana said the reason behind banning Chhatra League was clearly stated in the gazette, adding that the media reported that BCL activists, wearing helmets and police uniforms, were involved attacking protesters.

BCL played the roles of goons during all student movements since the 2018 road safety movement.

"People in responsible positions had said the Chhatra League was enough to punish the protesters. It [the AL student wing] was used to suppress the movement.

"Another reason for banning them [BCL] was that they did not stop even after the July genocide," Rizwana said.

"None can forget the killing of Abrar Fahad and Biswajit. There's no scope for the government to sit and watch the activities of a terrorist organisation."

Mahfuj said BCL is now a banned organisation.

"There are legal barriers against publicising anything regarding Chhatra League. Those of you who are in the media should take note of this so that you don't play any role in publicising propaganda of the terrorist organisation."