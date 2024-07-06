President urges guard regiment to embrace latest IT skills

President Mohammed Shahabuddin emphasised the need for the President Guard Regiment (PGR) to enhance their knowledge and skills in the latest information technology.

He said this while addressing the regiment during its 49th founding anniversary at the PGR headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment today.

Security today has become a multi-dimensional issue in the contemporary global context, Shahabuddin said. The invention and expansion of new information technologies have further expanded this multidimensionality, he said.

"You need to sharpen your knowledge and skills in this regard. This requires advanced equipment and training, which I know you take very seriously," the president said.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening existing training programmes to develop the regiment's professional standards to meet global benchmarks.

Shahabuddin reminded the PGR members of their duty to perform with utmost devotion and maintain the "chain of command".