President urges Buddhist leaders to work for people's wellbeing

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged the Buddhist community representatives to prioritise the well-being of the nation.

During a reception ceremony at the Credentials Hall of the Bangabhaban on the occasion of "Buddha Purnima 2024," the president exchanged views with the Buddhist community leaders.

He emphasised the importance of guiding people towards the right path and working for the betterment of all.

Acknowledging the deep-rooted Buddhist tradition in Bangladesh that spans thousands of years, the president conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to Buddhists in Bangladesh and around the world.

He highlighted that Buddha's teachings aimed at the welfare and happiness of all beings on Earth, transcending barriers of time and space.

The president's wife Dr Rebecca was also present at the event.

Buddhists observed Buddha Purnima with reverence and enthusiasm, commemorating Siddhartha Gautama Buddha's birth and enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Buddhagaya.

The reception at Bangabhaban was attended by over 1,000 individuals, including numerous guests.

Religious Affairs Minister Md Faridul Haque Khan, State Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Kujendra Lal Tripura, leaders of the Buddhist community, and concerned secretaries from Bangabhaban were also present.