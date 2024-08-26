President urges all to stand by flood victims, emphasises religious harmony

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged the nation to stand in solidarity with those affected by the recent floods, emphasising the critical need for aid.

"People in flood-affected areas are enduring unimaginable hardships. These helpless people urgently require food, clean water, medicine, and safe shelter for survival. The government is doing everything in its power to assist the flood-hit people. Apart from this, students and people are also providing their support," he said.

The president made these remarks while exchanging greetings with the Hindu community leaders at Bangabhaban, held in Durbar Hall to mark Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Sri Krishna.

He expressed hope that everyone would come forward to aid the helpless and distressed individuals in flood-ravaged areas.

The president also called on all citizens to uphold religious harmony and tolerance, highlighting the importance of projecting Bangladesh's unity and rich cultural heritage on the global stage.

"Bangladesh is a land of communal harmony," he said, stressing that this harmony is a distinctive aspect of the nation's culture.

He further emphasised the need to preserve and strengthen the existing bonds of friendship and cooperation within society to drive national progress and prosperity.

The constitution of Bangladesh guarantees equal rights for all citizens, he added.

"We are all Bangladeshis. To move the country forward, regardless of caste and religion, we must forget the differences and work together," the president said.

President Shahabuddin, along with Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain, exchanged Janmashtami greetings with representatives of the Hindu community.

Approximately 700 individuals, including diplomats, senior journalists from the Hindu community, and key government officials, were invited to the event.