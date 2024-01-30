President seeks to make parliament more effective, dynamic

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today told parliament that the ruling party and the opposition must play a constructive role in consolidation of transparency, accountability, tolerance, human rights and the rule of law.

"It is obvious that there will be differences in political ideologies and views. But citizens do not expect any ambivalence in Parliament, the nucleus of democracy and development. I sincerely appeal to all to make the Parliament more effective and dynamic," he said.

The president was delivering his speech at the maiden session of 12th parliament that started today afternoon.

Speech of the president was approved by the Cabinet earlier.

In his speech, Shahabuddin said the Jatiya Sangsad has to coordinate the aspirations of all citizens of the society, the demands of various groups, parties and organisations in a democratic manner.

"I call on the parliamentarians to provide a fruitful role to the standing committees related to various ministries so that the transparency and accountability of the government can be ensured."

"Necessary and stern actions should be taken to reform the financial sector and combat corruption," he also said.

"I implore everyone to exercise caution so that no one can conspire against the rights of the people.

At the same time, everyone should be careful so that no one can provoke anarchy in the name of movement and harm people's lives and livelihood. All rumours and misinformation should be dealt with appropriate manner by involving the citizen."

Pointing to Russia-Ukraine war and Covid pandemic, he said, prices of daily necessities including have increased at an unusual rate due to the imposition of various types of blockades between the Western countries and Russia.

"As a result, the price of goods has increased in our country, which has affected people's lives. The government has tried to ensure comfort in daily life of the citizen by undertaking various activities."

He said, the free, fair and impartial conduct of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election is a landmark for the democracy of the country, which has been appreciated in the national and international arena.

He said, concerning the election, a group tried to obstruct the peaceful course of democracy by creating violence and conflict. Their anti-democratic and violent activities temporarily left people in a state of anxiety, but the spirit of democracy did not deter voters from voting.

He added, "The parties abstaining from election participation carried out their political programmes without any hindrance."

He said, to make development sustainable, democracy must be strengthened institutionally, the practice of democracy must be spread at the grassroot level. In order to continue this sustainable trend of development, maintaining political stability is essential.

