President seeks global support to solve Rohingya issue

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged the international community, including the European Union, to come forward to solve the Rohingya crisis.

He made the call after the newly appointed ambassadors Hakon Arald Gulbrandsen of Norway and Michael Miller of the European Union presented him their credentials at Bangabhaban this morning, president's press secretary Joynal Abedin told reporters after the meetings.

Welcoming Gulbrandsen, the president said Norway has been providing development cooperation in various sectors, including rural development, education, disaster management and good governance, in Bangladesh for the last five decades.

He called upon Norway to assist the reform programme of the interim government of Bangladesh.

Highlighting the bright prospects of Bangladesh's blue economy, the president urged Norwegian investors to invest in various sectors, including deep-sea fishing, seafood processing technology, and oil and gas.

Later, during the meeting with Miller, the president said that the European Union is one of the most important development partners of Bangladesh, providing comprehensive support for inclusive and sustainable development and poverty alleviation for more than five decades.

As Bangladesh has been upgraded from the least developed to a developing country, he called on the European Union to take steps to continue the duty-free quota facility for exports beyond 2029.

They also discussed collaborations to address climate change impact and skilled labour migration to the EU.

Appreciating the humanitarian assistance of the European Union for the Rohingya people, the president hoped that the United Nations, European Union and other development partners would take effective initiatives for their safe and dignified repatriation.

Both ambassadors sought the president's support in performing their duties.