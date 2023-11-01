Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Nov 1, 2023 11:45 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 11:48 PM

Bangladesh

President returns home from Singapore

Photo: PID

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today returned home from Singapore after his medical treatment.

The president's bypass surgery was successfully completed at the National University Hospital of Singapore on October 18.

A VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the president and his entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 6:00pm.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Foreign Minister AKM Abdul Momen, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, principal secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, foreign affairs secretary, home affairs secretary, inspector general of police, secretary to the President and high civil and military officials received the president at the airport.

The flight earlier took off from Changi International Airport in Singapore at 2:00pm (Singapore time).

The president flew to Singapore from Dhaka on October 16.

