President reaches London from UAE for health checkup

President Mohammed Shahabuddin reached the United Kingdom (UK) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last night (Bangladesh Time) for a health check up.

"The President reached London at 4:30pm (London time) from Dubai yesterday by an aircraft of Emirates Airlines," Md Ashequn Nabi Chowdhury, press minister at the High Commission of Bangladesh in London, said today.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and senior officials concerned received the President at London's Heathrow Airport.

President's wife Rebecca Sultana and secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban are accompanying him.

Upon his arrival at the city of Cambridge, President Shahabuddin was greeted with flowers by the expatriate Bangalees and leaders of the UK unit of Bangladesh Awami League, said the press minister.

AL's UK unit Senior Vice-President Alhaj Jalal Uddin, General Secretary Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruk, Joint-General Secretary Naeem Uddin Riaz, Organizing Secretary Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Cambridge Awami League President Saidur Rahman Pappu and General Secretary Maksudur Rahman, among others, were present.

Earlier, the head of state left Dhaka on March 3 on a 10-day visit to the UAE and the UK for health checkup.

On October 18, 2023, the 74-year-old president underwent a cardiac bypass surgery abroad.

The president is expected to return home from London on March 13.