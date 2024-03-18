President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina alongside performers at a programme at Tungipara in Gopalganj yesterday, on the occasion of 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day. Photo: BSS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 104th birth anniversary coinciding with the National Children's Day-2024.

They placed wreaths at the mausoleum of the Bangladesh's founding father at Tungipara of Gopalganj at 10:38am.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave an honour guard on the occasion.

PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana and other family members were also present.

Flanked by senior leaders of the ruling Awami League (AL), Sheikh Hasina, also the president of AL, placed another wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu on behalf of her party.