President, PM lead nation in honouring language heroes

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stand in silence after placing floral wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar as the clock struck 12:01am today to pay respect to the memories of language heroes. Photo: BSS/Prabir Das

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Language Movement early today by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar marking the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

They laid floral wreaths at one-minute past midnight.

Hasina arrived nine minutes before the clock struck 12. Dhaka University Vice-chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal received her.

The PM and the VC later received the president when he arrived seven minutes before the zero hour.

Afterwards, many organisations and individuals paid their homage. Photo: BSS/Prabir Das

The president and the premier proceeded to the altar of the Shaheed Minar together as the immortal song on Amar Ekushey – "Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February" -- was playing.

The president was the first to lay the wreath. Just after him, the PM did it.

They stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the language heroes.

Ministers, PM's advisers, MPs, chiefs of three services, diplomats, senior Awami League leaders, top civil and military officials were present.

Flanked by cabinet members and senior AL leaders, Hasina, also the party president, placed another wreath on behalf of the party.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury paid homage to the martyrs of Language Movement by giving a wreath at the Shaheed Minar.