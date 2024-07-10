President, PM issue messages on Population Day

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate massages on the occasion World Population Day, which will be observed across the country and elsewhere tomorrow.

The theme of the day this year is "Embracing the power of inclusive data towards a resilient and equitable future for all".

In his message, the president said population is one of the key elements of a state.

A planned and efficient population has immense importance for sustainable development, he said, adding that the overall development of the country should be accelerated by ensuring environment-friendly and optimal use of the existing resources keeping the population at the desired level.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon the government and non-governmental organisations, media, individuals and institutions to come forward to build a healthy nation.

She said half of the country's population is woman, so country's development is not possible without them. Inspired by the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the government has been implementing various programmes for ensuring the rights and development of women and girls, she added.

"We have set up 18,500 community clinics and union healthcare centres to bring healthcare-service to the doorsteps of the people. Apart from working at the community clinics and satellite clinics, field workers of the family planning department are visiting houses for providing healthcare to mothers and children," the premier said, adding that as a result, child and maternal mortality rates have come down significantly.

"Child marriage is a big challenge for us. Our government is determined to prevent child marriage by collecting proper data on it," she said.

She said family planning is universally recognised as a fundamental part of life.

Family planning has been playing an important role in ensuring sustainable development and progress, she said.

Hasina also mentioned that the government has undertaken various activities to ensure the rights and development of women and girls.