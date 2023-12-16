President, PM greet people on Victory Day

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted people of the country on the occasion of the 53rd Victory Day.

They also paid tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four national leaders, martyrs and the greatest sons of the soil -- the freedom fighters -- whose supreme sacrifices gifted us an independent, sovereign Bangladesh.

The president in a message said, "Today is 16 December. Our great Victory Day. On this day in 1971, we achieved our long-cherished victory after a long struggle and a nine-month bloody war. It gave us a sovereign country, independent nationhood, a sacred constitution, our own map and a red-green flag. On this jovial day, I extend my sincere felicitations and warm greetings to my fellow countrymen living at home and abroad."

The head of the state recalled with profound respect the greatest Bangalee of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman alongside paying deep homage to the valiant freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifice in the War of Liberation for the cause of country's independence.

He remembered with gratitude the four national leaders, the heroic freedom fighters, two lakh oppressed women, the organisers and supporters of the Liberation War, foreign friends, war-wounded individuals and members of the martyrs' families including people of all walks of life who directly and indirectly contributed to the victory.

The nation recalls their contributions with utmost respect, he added.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the countrymen on the occasion of the month of victory. I recall with deep gratitude the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

"Today is the 16th of December, our great Victory Day. This is one of the most glorious days in the national life of Bangalees. Bangladesh has completed 52 years since her victory. Responding to the clarion call of the greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Bangalee nation achieved ultimate victory on this day in 1971 after 23 years of intense political struggle and 9 months of blood-shedding War of Liberation," she said in the message.

The premier paid her tributes to four national leaders, three million martyrs, two hundred thousand dishonoured women of the War of Liberation, and the greatest sons of the soil - the Freedom Fighters - whose supreme sacrifices gifted us an independent, sovereign Bangladesh.

She recalled with gratitude those foreign states and friends who had extended their support during the Liberation War.