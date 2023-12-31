President, PM greet nation on New Year's Eve

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the countrymen on the eve of the New Year 2024.

In a message, the president wished happiness and welfare for all in 2024.

Every year, people across the world celebrate the New Year through various colourful programmes, he said, adding that the mistakes, failures and disappointments of the past should be pushed away in this New Year and moved forward. He hoped that the New Year would bring new hope and new possibilities to everyone.

He urged all to extend their helping hands to each other as many people are suffering from the corona epidemic and the global financial crisis.

Hasina, in her message, wished that the New Year would bring happiness, peace, and prosperity for the countrymen.

The PM said today all are going to leave the time behind and emerge in the light of the new day, all the achievements of that time are working as a strong platform for all's journey that will go beyond.

Therefore, this New Year's moment should be an inspiration to face all the challenges and use the new possibilities to create a platform to climb to new heights of progress, she added.

The year 2023 is a golden age of infrastructure development in Bangladesh, she said.