President for more initiative to execute RTI

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged the information commission and public and private organisations to take greater initiative in raising awareness about the Right to Information Act to ensure its effective implementation.

In a message marking International Right to Information Day 2024, he expressed hope that united efforts would strengthen public empowerment and remove existing barriers to the Act's execution.

Highlighting Article 39 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of thought and speech, the president emphasised the importance of the RTI Act-2009 in promoting transparency and accountability in government and other institutions.

"There is no alternative to ensuring people's right to information to establish good governance and prevent corruption," he said, calling for timely and accurate disclosure of information to boost public confidence.

The president urged greater participation from all sectors, including media and civil society, in promoting the RTI Act to ensure its benefits reach the people.