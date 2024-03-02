Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
President leaves for UAE, UK for checkup early tomorrow

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will leave Dhaka early tomorrow for medical checkup in the UAE and the UK.

"A VVIP aircraft [Flight EK 585] of Emirates Airlines, carrying the President, will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:00am tomorrow," President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS today.

During his visit, the president is scheduled to have his health checkup in the UAE and subsequently London.

The president is expected to leave London for home on March 13.

Shahabuddin's wife Dr Rebeka Sultana and officials concerned of the Bangabhaban will accompany the president during the visit.

