BSS, Dhaka
Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:00 AM
Sun Dec 17, 2023

President hosts reception at Bangabhaban

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana yesterday hosted a reception programme at Bangabhaban, marking the 53rd Victory Day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana joined the reception on the green lawn of the Bangabhaban, presidential palace, in the afternoon.

Several guests, including Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, attended the event.

Besides, cabinet members, advisers, state ministers, ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries, Supreme Court judges, chiefs of the three services, members of the parliament, war veterans from home and abroad, senior political leaders, academics, business community leaders, artistes, valiant freedom fighters and families of Birshreshtha gallantry award recipients and distinguished citizens attended the reception.

