President to go to Pabna on Sunday

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will go to his hometown Pabna on Sunday on a four-day visit to attend several programmes, including holding view exchange meetings with local business leaders, government officials and elected representatives.

"The president will leave for Pabna on Sunday noon on a four-day visit. He will hold view-exchange meetings with a cross section of people and different professional bodies in the town," President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS today.

Our Pabna Correspondent adds, a festive mood has been prevailing in and around the Pabna town centering the arrival of President Shahabuddin.

The president is scheduled to return to Dhaka on June 12.