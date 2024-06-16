President extends Eid greetings to the nation

On the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha, President Mohammed Shahabuddin conveyed his greetings to the nation.

The president said, "Qurbani instills in us the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness, fosters a mindset of sharing joys and sorrows with relatives and neighbours, and teaches us tolerance, according to a press release today.

To ensure that no one is deprived of the joy of Eid, the president called on the affluent and capable members of the society to come forward to share the joy of Eid with the underprivileged and deprived individuals and stand by their side.