President, chief adviser greet countrymen on eve of Eid-e-Miladunnabi

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus issued separate messages greeting the people of Bangladesh and Muslims across the world on the eve of Eid-e-Miladunnabi today.

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the day of the birth and death of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), will be observed across Bangladesh tomorrow with due religious solemnity. The day is a public holiday.

In his message, President Shahabuddin said the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi is a sacred and glorious day for the Muslims of the whole world.

He said on this glorious day, the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) came into the world, bringing with him a divine message of mercy, peace, and salvation for all mankind.

His arrival marked the beginning of a new era, as he illuminated the hearts and minds of people by dispelling injustice, falsehood, and darkness that prevailed in Arab society at the time.

Through the revelation of the holy Quran, Almighty Allah entrusted Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with the great responsibility of establishing Tawheed (the oneness of God) across the world. Despite facing immense adversity, the Prophet (PBUH) spread the message of Islam -- a religion of peace -- through his unwavering patience, tireless efforts, deep devotion, and unparalleled sacrifice.

"May Allah grant us the strength and guidance to follow his noble example and work sincerely for the welfare of our country, our people, and all of humanity," said the president.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, in his message on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi, said Almighty Allah sent the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as Rahmatullil Alamin -- a mercy for all creation -- bringing the message of peace, emancipation, progress, and overall welfare to the entire world.

He said the impeccable and timeless teachings and ideals left by the Prophet (PBUH) continue to serve as a guiding light for humanity, offering a path to liberation and enlightenment for people of every era and generation.

The chief adviser said that in today's conflict-ridden world, true peace, justice, and global welfare can only be achieved by following the unique lifestyle, universal teachings, and Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH).

In both religious and worldly life, the great ideals and Sunnah of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) remain the ultimate guide for all people. In emulating his example lies endless welfare, success, and peace for Muslims around the world.

He concluded by expressing his hope that Eid-e-Miladunnabi would bring peace, prosperity, and blessings to everyone.

To mark the day, Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar will air special programmes, while various national dailies will publish special supplements highlighting the significance of the occasion.

It was on this day in the year 570 AD, 12th Rabiul Awwal on the Hijri calendar, that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah. He also passed away on the same date, marking it as a day of both reflection and reverence for Muslims across the world.