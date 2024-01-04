President casts vote thru postal ballot

President Mohammed Shahabud-din yesterday exercised his franchise through postal ballot for the January 7 election, urging all to fulfil their civic duty by voting.

"Let's vote ourselves and encourage others to cast vote," he told journalists after casting his vote at Bangabhaban.

President's wife Rebeka Sultana also voted through postal ballot there as they are voters of Pabna.

Voting is the most acceptable method in selecting leadership in a democratic manner, the president pointed out.

According to the Article 27 of the Representation of the People Order (RPO), the head of the state is able to cast the vote through the postal ballot.

Registered voters, those imprisoned or in legal custody, Bangladeshi expatriates and polling officers, can exercise their rights to vote through postal ballots in the upcoming general polls as well.